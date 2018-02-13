Garfield County sheriff warns of ‘river bottles’ containing hazardous substance

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of “river bottles” being staged on on banks that could contain a hazardous substance.

Residents in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties have encountered the bottles turning up on river banks that are “hazardous to human health.”

The bottles are similar in size to a water bottle but are mostly covered in duct tape. The substance inside the bottles is a blue and purple liquid that is “corrosive and flammable,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities believe the bottles are being staged theoretically to allow them to “cook” to make methamphetamine or possibly develop some type of crystals or other chemical solution.

The sheriff’s office said the bottles could self ignite or explode if handled, leading to serious injuries.

Numerous bottles were found in the Roaring Fork River near Basalt last month.

The sheriff’s office said people should not touch or open the bottles. Instead, call authorities with the location of the bottles.

The case is under investigation with several local municipalities and the Drug Enforcement Administration.