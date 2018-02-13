Denver Public Works uses UV light to improve water quality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver Public Works has an interesting new way they are improving water quality in our rivers. They are using UV light to zap E. coli in storm water runoff.

The first UV vault is set up at the intersection of 36th and Arkins in the RiNo neighborhood. The storm water runoff is directed into the vault and into a pipe that has five UV lights inside.

“The pipe has UV lights that are actually built inside of it. So what it does, is it zaps the E. coli that is in the water, preventing the E. coli from reproducing, and then the treated water is taken into the South Platte River,” said Heather Burke, with Denver Public Works.

She says the lights are very effective. The units have already removed tens of thousands of E. coli from the storm water runoff.

That’s good news to kayakers in the area. Many use nose plugs because they are concerned about bacteria in the water. “That’s awesome, anything that helps clean up some of the bacteria,” said Ken Almodovar.

Each unit costs about $200,000. Denver Public Works plans to install others in the Denver area. One is already under construction in the Globeville area.