Denver City Council approves RiNo zoning changes in exchange for affordable housing

DENVER -- The Denver City Council on Monday night approved a measure to allow developers to build taller buildings in exchange for affordable housing in the River North Art District.

Developers will be allowed to build up to 16 stories in certain parts of the neighborhood north of downtown.

The motive behind the change is to bring affordable housing to the growing neighborhood near the 38th and Blake RTD A Line commuter rail station.

The council approved four proposals on 11-1 votes late Monday night. After a short public hearing, the final piece of the package on the rezoning measure passed on a 10-2 vote.

Developers will have three options if they want to build high-rises.

They can build a certain number of affordable units in the building, include commercial developments in the projects or pay an affordable housing fee that is higher than over developments in other parts of the city.

The measure needs the approval of Mayor Michael Hancock before it can go into effect.