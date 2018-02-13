Colorado State Sen. Baumgardner stepping down from transportation committee amid harassment allegations

DENVER — Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner will step down as chairman of the transportation committee amid allegations of sexual harassment, the senator said on Tuesday.

Baumagardner will also attend sensitivity training.

During Tuesday’s press conference, he added that he believes the accusations are “not true” and believes the investigation process is biased.

“The allegations made against me in this complaint are not true,” Baumgardner said.

Baumgardner, along with fellow Republican State Sen. Jack Tate were accused of harassment in a report published first by Colorado Public Radio KUNC in November.

Two female aides accused the senators of making inappropriate comments to them. One alleged Baumgardner pressured a 25-year-old to often drink with him.