Colorado Princess creates ‘Valentines for Vets’

HENDERSON — Our state’s ’Miss Colorado Princess’ might only be 7-years-old, but she’s wise enough to understand the importance of a heart-filled ‘thank you’.

Addyson Kulp wanted to do something special this Valentine’s Day. Not for herself or anyone she knows, but for our veterans.

“The reason why this was so important to me is because my Dad was in the Army and a lot of his friends are in the Army too,” Kulp, a 2nd grader said.

Kulp attends Thimmig Elementary in Henderson. She asked her schoolmates to help her with a project she created called, ‘Valentines for Vets’.

Over the last two days, students at the school created more than 90 Valentine’s Day cards.

Addyson and her family are going to deliver them to veterans at the VA Hospital on Wednesday for Valentine’s Day.

“I will be very happy to see smiles on their faces,” Addyson said.

To learn more about this story, select 'play' on the video above and watch Kevin Torres' Unique 2 Colorado series.