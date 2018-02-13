Colorado Olympian Red Gerard overslept after Netflix binge, lost his jacket, and still won the gold medal

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — The morning Colorado’s own Red Gerard became the youngest American man to win gold at the Olympics in 90 years he overslept after a late night of binge watching and couldn’t find his jacket.

According to Yahoo, the 17-year-old from Silverthorne fell asleep during an episode of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” late on Saturday night which caused him to miss his 6 a.m. alarm on the morning of the men’s snowboard slopestyle.

He was hanging out with teammate Kyle Mack, binging the Fox comedy the night before the competition.

“Gerard was supposed to get up at 6 a.m. At 6:20, Mack said, ‘Red, you out of bed yet?’ He wasn’t,” Yahoo’s Jeff Passan wrote.

Eventually Gerard woke up, ate a breakfast sandwich, and then couldn’t find his puffy jacket – so Mack let him borrow his.

He went on with his day and it was off to the competition where Gerard scored an 87.16 out of 100 for his three snowboarding runs, earning him first place over Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot, who got silver.

With the win, Gerard became the Team USA’s first gold medal winner of the PyeongChang Olympics.