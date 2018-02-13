Big changes coming to busy downtown Denver intersections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Pedestrians and drivers across metro Denver are getting frustrated with the effect Denver’s construction boom is having on many intersections.

The growing pains are especially obvious along 19th and Grant in the downtown area, where a private construction project is taking place.

Many pedestrians are left without a sidewalk and must travel out of the way to get to their destinations.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted the City of Denver and learned construction companies must adhere to a traffic safety plan, which is strictly enforced.

Blocking sidewalks is a necessary safety measure.

The Problem Solvers also learned that drivers will soon enjoy two way traffic along that portion of 19th as part of the city’s improvement plan, which will also shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians.

The project is moving along, in fact, the south side of Grant is open right now.

City officials tell FOX31 that weather permitting, pedestrians will be able to use the northeast corner of 19th and Grant by the end of the week of February 19th.

With several construction projects in progress at the same time in the downtown area, the importance of safety is paramount.

A statement from city officials says, “Ideally, there is no, or very limited, impact on sidewalks during construction and we issue permits in such a manner that incentivizes contractors to maintain passable sidewalks adjacent to construction, whenever possible. However, there are occasions where this is not possible for safety reasons. Sometimes space is so constrained that it is safer to close the walkway and ask pedestrians to use the sidewalk on the other side of the street, as opposed to having them walk in the street. Public safety is the primary focus when we are considering requests to close sidewalks and drives our permitting process.”

Any pedestrian with questions or comments about safety issues can contact the city using this link.