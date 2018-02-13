Aurora addresses problems at Red Sky Condo complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The city of Aurora is taking two groups to court to address growing problems at a condominium complex.

The Red Sky Homeowners Association and the condominium's property manager, Hammersmith Management, and Hammersmith employee Shawna Richards are facing the following 15 charges:

Failure to maintain buildings and equipment

Failure to maintain premises

Failure to address exterior maintenance, stairs, and handrails

Failure to provide landscaping

Failure to maintain landscaping

Duty to cut weeds

Unlawful outdoor storage

Failure to address exterior maintenance of roof

Fence material prohibitions

Fence construction requirements

Failure to maintain fences

Trash/debris removal

Litter on property

11 counts of unlawful vehicles

Failure to remove graffiti

Shawna Richards made her first appearance in Aurora Municipal Court on Tuesday where she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The FOX31 Problem solvers investigated multiple problems at the condominium complex in January, including a raccoon infestation. One resident claims a raccoon fell through her ceiling and into her home.

Another resident showed the Problem Solvers raccoon urine leaking through his bathroom ceiling.

FOX31 first began looking into concerns at the complex after a two year fell through a railing, and tumbled more than 20 feet off a balcony at the complex. The toddler fractured his skull but survived the fall.

Other condo owners and renters tell FOX31 they've witnessed other problems with railings and stairs at the complex. One man claims his neighbor fell through a stair last summer.

"It's getting terrible around here. They were walking down the stairs and the wood broke," said Danny White.

Improvements may finally be coming.

Hammersmith Management says the problem lies with Red Sky's Board of Directors, which they claim decides which maintenance gets taken care of. They say the Board doesn't have enough money to pay for many of the repairs. Some condo owners are delinquent on their HOA dues. They gave one example where a homeowner owed more than $20,000.

The company also released the following statement to FOX31:

"Red Sky Homeowners Association is a condominium association with a board of directors elected by the homeowners. The board makes the decisions, and the management company, in this case Hammersmith Management, carries out the decisions of the board. As the managing agent, Hammersmith does not control the specific directives of the association. Red Sky, via Hammersmith, has been responding to each raccoon incident as it is reported. The pest control company has been on-site throughout the past month to take steps to address the problem. The association has directed the pest company to relocate the raccoons, and to fix the condo building access point so as to block future entry by raccoons. The deferred maintenance existed long before Hammersmith began managing the community in July 2017. Hammersmith is working in partnership with the board to address the issues. In order to complete all the necessary repairs, the association is proposing a special assessment."

The special membership meeting is scheduled for March 13, 2018. The homeowners will vote at that meeting.

In the meantime, the court case against them and the Red Sky Homeowners Association continues. Each count carries fines of up to $2,600 and 1 year in prison.