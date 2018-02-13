Apartment resident’s car towed while it was parked at her apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Jamie Ausman has lived at the Townview Community apartments for four years.

Saturday morning she was in for surprise.

Two of them, actually. One, her car was missing and two, her own apartment complex had it towed.

It was, in fact, taken by the towing company called Parking Authority. They said her parking placard was a fake. “How is that possible? I’ve lived here for four years, I’ve had the same permit all four years," she said.

To get her car back, Ausman would have to pay $481.52. That’s almost a month's rent for the working mother. “I live here. I have a permit. I have questions," she said.

So did the FOX31 Problem Solvers. We visited the management office at Townview Community. The people there said they were not authorized to speak with the media. We then visited the towing company called Parking Authority. They told us to email them any questions we might have.

It turns out we didn’t have to.

Ausman got a call from the towing company later Tuesday afternoon.

They said she could come and get her car, no charge. Townview Community called Ausman and said they would give her a brand new parking card, no charge.

Sometimes, actions speak louder than words.