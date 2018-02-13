× A warming trend followed by two more chances of snow

Expect another foggy morning in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Then skies turn partly cloudy this afternoon. A much warmer day at 50 degrees.

The Mountains continue to get snow. It tapers-off this afternoon/night. Additional accumulations in the Northern Mountains 1-4 inches; Central Mountains 2-6″; Southern Mountains (San Juans) 3-8″. Highs 20s and 30s.

Much warmer and drier statewide for Valentine’s Day. Also much windier. Highs in the lower 60s in Denver.

A 2nd storm system arrives Wednesday night in the Mountains with another round of heavy snow into Thursday. We’ll see a chance of light snow in Denver Thursday afternoon/night. A dusting of accumulation possible into Friday morning. Highs drop.

Saturday looks warmer and drier. Highs around 60.

A 3rd storm system arrives Sunday night into Monday morning with much colder air and snow possible in Denver. Heavy Mountain snow.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.