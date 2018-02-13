$25 gets you $50 worth of Kobe Beef!

Spend $25 and get $50 worth of Kobe Beef at Chubby Cattle!
Deal is valid for an order of Kobe Beef A5 only at Chubby Cattle Denver. A5 is the highest tier available.
Details:
Deal is valid for Kobe Beef only at Chubby Cattle.
Gratuity not included.
No cash or credit back on unused amount.
***Gift Cards will be mailed in 5-7 business days***
Gratuity not included.
No cash or credit back on unused amount.
***Gift Cards will be mailed in 5-7 business days***
About Chubby Cattle
Click here for more details.Denver is the newest location in the Chubby Cattle family, opening soon at 2 Broadway. It’s got all the experience of the Las Vegas location, but with a few exciting touches added: Order on an ipad, get food from our conveyor belt system, and receive food to your specific table via train system (that may or may not play Star Wars music).
Chubby Cattle
Address:
2 Broadway
Denver, CO, 80203, US
2 Broadway
Denver, CO, 80203, US