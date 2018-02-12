Woman says vengeful roommate listed all her belongings in moving pod on Craigslist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A woman moving from Aurora to Texas said her roommate posted an ad on Craigslist to give away all the contents of her moving pod to strangers for free.

Mary Hilleary said she moved from Texas to Aurora with her boyfriend. After a few months, the two broke up but remained roommates until their lease was up. She said she didn't tell him she was moving out until the morning of the move because she worried he would retaliate.

"He was a little upset but then he was cooperative," said Hilleary.

Hilleary said PODS didn't deliver a lock with her moving pod, and still hadn't dropped one off by the time she needed to leave for Texas. Hilleary said her roommate agreed to put the lock on the unit once it arrived and ship her the key.

However, Hilleary said things went south once she got to Texas.

"[He] sent me a photo of people rummage through my POD and then we found out he had placed an ad on Craigslist that the pod was there and everything was free," said Hilleary.

Stuck in Texas, Hilleary called Aurora Police and a neighbor to step in.

"When I got pictures, I could see boxes had been ripped open," said Hilleary.

Hilleary and her daughter Tracy Wetli are asking anyone who took anything of sentimental value to return it to Hilleary by contacting Wetli at Tracy.Wetli@gmail.com

"Her whole life was on there. It's been really hard to watch her go through this," said Wetli.

"You don’t even realize what you have until it’s taken from you," said Hilleary.

Aurora Police are now investigating the incident.

FOX31 contacted the roommate, but he did not return requests for an interview.