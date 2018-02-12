× What should Fort Collins look like by 2040?

FORT COLLINS — The city of Fort Collins is asking its residents to help design the future of Fort Collins over the next 20 years.

The goal: to have solid improvements made to the community by 2040.

“This is really an opportunity for citizens to express what they really value in the community,” said Cameron Gloss, Planning Manager for the city of Fort Collins.

Part of the 20-year-plan will focus on the city’s comprehensive land use, arts and culture and transportation and transit, Gloss explained.

“Just the overall character of the community and the changes that are taking place and then what is the desired future based upon the community’s values.

If you’re interested in sharing your suggestions or attending one of the community meetings Fort Collins is holding, click here.