Two men honor Colorado law enforcement from metro overpasses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Life can be a blur.

The days whiz by so fast it can be hard remembering the moments that seemed unforgettable.

It's often the little things that bring everything back into focus.

Nikk Atencio and Cody Graf are on a mission to make sure no one forgets the three Colorado sheriff's deputies recently killed in the line of duty.

They're hoping to achieve it through dozens of little gestures that are quickly adding up into a big gesture.

"They're honking at us. They see us out there and they're honking, so they're noticing," said Atencio.

Atencio purchased more than a hundred "Blue Lives Matter" flags. He and Graf are now hanging them on overpasses throughout the Denver metro.

"That's the beauty of it. They're so high you can't help but see it as you drive by," said Atencio.

"We did that bridge. We're going to finish this one, and then just work our way south," said Graf.

It's a gesture Nikk hopes will leave a lasting impact not just on his step-son Zeke who is helping to hang the flags, but on thousands of drivers whizzing by down below.

"I just want him (stepson) to respect authority, respect law enforcement, so he knows, yes, we can trust police. I just want to say to law enforcement 'thank you' for what you do. We appreciate you and people do care about you," said Atencio.