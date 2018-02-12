Today’s Deal: $15 for a $30 gift certificate to Illegal Pete’s Northside!

Spend $15 for a $30 gift certificate to Illegal Pete's Northside!
Details:
Valid at Northside location at 38th and Shoshone St. ONLY.
About Illegal Pete's
Click here for more details.Our food. Your taste buds. A match made in culinary heaven. From loaded, mission-style burritos to bowls, salads, nachos, quesadillas, and—of course—our signature queso, Illegal Pete’s is all about handmade food made from responsible, high-quality ingredients. We also keep a full bar and a wide selection of local drafts at every Pete’s location to keep times good.
Illegal Pete's
Location:
Illegal Pete's Northside 1851 W. 38th Ave.
Denver, Colorado, 80211, US Get Directions
Denver, Colorado, 80211, US Get Directions