Today’s Deal: $15 for a $30 gift certificate to Illegal Pete’s Northside!

About Illegal Pete's

Click here for more details.Our food. Your taste buds. A match made in culinary heaven. From loaded, mission-style burritos to bowls, salads, nachos, quesadillas, and—of course—our signature queso, Illegal Pete’s is all about handmade food made from responsible, high-quality ingredients. We also keep a full bar and a wide selection of local drafts at every Pete’s location to keep times good.