Today’s Deal: $10 for a $20 gift card to Noodles & Company!

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company is a fast-casual restaurant chain where its globally inspired dishes come together to create a World Kitchen . Recognized previously by Parents magazine as a Top Family Friendly Restaurant and by Health magazine as one of America's Healthiest Fast Food Restaurants, Noodles & Company is a restaurant where Japanese Pan Noodles rest comfortably next to Penne Rosa and Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, but where world flavors don't end at just noodles. Inspired by some of the world's most celebrated flavor combinations, Noodles & Company's menu offers soups, salads and shareables too. Noodles & Company makes everything fresh to order, just as you like it, using quality ingredients. Servers deliver dishes to the table, allowing guests to sit and relax or grab a quick bite. With more than 450 locations nationwide, from California to Connecticut, guests can find a location near them and tour the global menu by visiting www.noodles.com .


