If you are looking to meet new people why not have some fun along the way. Events and Adventures is a social club that hosts great trips like wine tastings, horseback riding and so much more. Watch the segment to see if it is the right fit for your social life.
The new dating scene
-
98-year-old Pearl Harbor veteran goes to court to fight eviction
-
Blind cat and his best friend find new home thanks to social media
-
Facebook worries it might be bad for you, adds a mute button
-
H&M apologizes for using black child to sell ‘coolest monkey’ top
-
Local teen rises to fame on social media, set to star in TV show
-
-
Best commercial of the night? Eli Manning lifts Odell Beckham, Jr. in ‘Dirty Dancing’ tribute
-
Gerber’s new ‘spokesbaby’ has Denver Down syndrome charity buzzing
-
Gerber names first ‘spokesbaby’ with Down syndrome
-
Starbucks debuts latest crazy creation: Christmas Tree Frappuccino
-
NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis gives us his thoughts on Super Bowl LII
-
-
Doctors warn teens not to eat laundry detergent pods for new internet challenge
-
School leaders indicted for not reporting student’s sexual abuse claims
-
Colorado mental health professionals now responding to 911 calls