Steamboat Springs snowboarder brings home bronze

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea— The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics:

American snowboarder Chloe Kim has won the halfpipe gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics while Steamboat Springs native Arielle Gold, 20, took home the bronze Sunday, edging out three-time Olympic medalist Kelly Clark.

The University of Colorado at Boulder took a moment on their Facebook page to brag about the award-winning graduate. Gold majored in psychology while at CU.

Gold, who dislocated her right shoulder during training for the Sochi Olympics and didn’t compete then barely made the 12-woman final, brushed off a fall during her first run and stomped an 85.75 on her third run. Clark, the 2002 Olympic champion still going strong at age 34, couldn’t quite catch Gold with an 83.50.

The 17-year-old Kim, from California, dominated the field of a dozen riders, posting a score of 93.75 during the first of her three runs in the finals and a 98.25 in the last run.

Jiayu Liu of China took the silver.