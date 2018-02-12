RiNo zoning changes would allow taller apartment buildings, affordable housing

DENVER– The Denver City Council will vote on Monday night to make changes to the current zoning codes in Denver’s River North (RiNo) neighborhood to bring more affordable housing to Denver.

The proposal would include changes to the 38th and Blake RTD station area and other areas in the neighborhood. Currently, developers are only allowed to build up to a certain height and must give something back to the neighborhood.

Under the proposal, buildings could exceed the maximum height limits if they provide benefits, such as affordable housing near the RTD station, increased payments to the city’s Affordable Housing Fund, or community-serving uses.

The city council will discuss the changes on Monday night. If approved, it would become effective when the mayor signs the bill.

You can read more about the proposed changes on DenverGov.org.