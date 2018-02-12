Other states may benefit more than Colorado under Trump’s infrastructure plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - After months of speculation, President Trump finally revealed his infrastructure plan Monday.

The plan calls for a $200 billion in federal investment but only on projects that the local or state government is contributing greatly to.

Public-private partnerships on transportation projects are also encouraged under the President’s plan.

The President’s plan pays for the incentives by cutting funding to other government agencies while also encouraging a faster permitting process so projects happen sooner.

“We are trying to build roads and bridges and fix bridges that are falling down,” President Trump said.

But will Colorado Benefit from the proposal? The early concensus is not as much as other states.

For instance, it’s estimated the federal government would only pay for 20 percent of a transportation project, requiring local and state governments to pay for the rest.

“It will help states that help themselves,” Amy Ford, CDOT Spokeswoman said.

Ford says Colorado will still go after the money but admits other states with more robust transportation budgets may be in a better position.

“We have approximately a billion dollar a year funding gap for needs with transportation and people live it everyday,” Ford said.

Meanwhile Congressman Diana DeGette (D-Denver) doubts this legislation will ever make it

through Congress.

“I think this is going to be a non starter in the United States Congress,” DeGette said.

“I don’t think state and local governments are going to have the kind of money it would take to do the match the President’s infrastructure plan envisions,” DeGette said.