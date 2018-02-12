New fire station in Aurora to serve Murphy Creek neighborhood starting in May

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- Unless you were looking for it, you most likely would never notice it.

But there it is, nestled in the east Aurora neighborhood of Murphy Creek, Aurora Fire Station number 15.

15’s is actually in a retro-fitted residential house. It was built as a temporary solution for a long term reality facing Aurora, growth.

Aurora is on a growth path, with businesses and residential popping up like wildflowers on the prairie. But flowers aren’t the only thing popping up on the prairie, so is the Aurora Fire Department’s brand new, state-of-the-art fire station 15.

Among the plethora of modern amenities the station will possess, there is one feature that is actually a throwback to fire houses over a hundred years ago.

A real and functioning fire pole. The reason? Studies have shown fire poles are actually safer to use than stairs for firefighters hurrying to respond to a call.

The brand new Station 15 will cost around $7 million and will open for business in May.