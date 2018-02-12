National Donor Day is Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday is Valentine’s Day, but it is also National Donor Day. It’s a day to focus on all types of donation including organ, eye and tissue. It’s also a time to talk to your family about your wishes to be a donor.

In Colorado, nearly 2,500 people are on the waiting list for a lifesaving transplant. Rod Clark was one of them.

Back in 2011, the local law enforcement officer went to the doctor for what he thought was a lingering chest cold, but he was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, or scarring of the lungs, a condition that could be fatal in three to five years.

“You plan your funeral,” said the father of two. He deteriorated quickly, but in December of 2013 he got a phone call that would change his life. He was approved for a double lung transplant.

“It truly is a miracle that I'm here,” he said.

It was a tough surgery, but it was a success, and Rod is eternally grateful to the man who agreed to donate his organs when he died. “In all my happy story, there’s a tragic story, unfortunately, but I can say that every day I get up and I thank that family,” he said.

On National Donor Day, he and the Donor Alliance hope others will agree to do the same. “You can save eight lives through organ donation, and you can heal up to 75 more through tissue donation,” said John Romero with the Donor Alliance.

It’s pretty simple to register. You can do it online, or in person at the DMV. Just check the box on your driver’s license application. If you register, it’s a good idea to tell your friends and family about the decision.

Go here to register:

http://www.donatelifecolorado.org/register-now/