Bye, bye bad breath. See ya later, over-the-top packaging. Hello, pure essential oils and sparkling smiles! Our innovative solid toothpaste tabs, powder toothpastes and solid mouthwash tabs don’t require any synthetic preservatives, are lightweight and travel-friendly, and come in 100% recycled and recyclable packaging. Perfect for clean teeth, fresh breath and a brilliant smile.

Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster Mouthwash Tab Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster Mouthwash Tab Lemon-menthol freshness 1.5 oz. qty $9.95 Learn More BUY NOW

Ugai Mouthwash Tab Ugai Mouthwash Tab Gentle herbal freshness 1.5 oz. qty $9.95 Learn More BUY NOW

Crème de Menthe Mouthwash Tab Crème de Menthe Mouthwash Tab Minty refreshment 1.5 oz. qty $9.95 Learn More BUY NOW

Boom! Toothy Tabs Boom! Toothy Tabs Explosive cola flavor 1.7 oz. qty $10.95 Learn More BUY NOW

Miles of Smiles Toothy Tabs Miles of Smiles Toothy Tabs Triple mint sensation 1.7 oz. qty $10.95 Learn More BUY NOW

Dirty Toothy Tabs Dirty Toothy Tabs Spearmint and neroli classic 1.7 oz. qty $10.95 Learn More BUY NOW