Mouthwash Tabs

Bye, bye bad breath. See ya later, over-the-top packaging. Hello, pure essential oils and sparkling smiles! Our innovative solid toothpaste tabs, powder toothpastes and solid mouthwash tabs don’t require any synthetic preservatives, are lightweight and travel-friendly, and come in 100% recycled and recyclable packaging. Perfect for clean teeth, fresh breath and a brilliant smile.

Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster

Mouthwash Tab
Lemon-menthol freshness

$9.95

Ugai

Mouthwash Tab
Gentle herbal freshness

$9.95

Crème de Menthe

Mouthwash Tab
Minty refreshment

$9.95

ARTICLE
Say Cheese
Boom!

Toothy Tabs
Explosive cola flavor

$10.95

Miles of Smiles

Toothy Tabs
Triple mint sensation

$10.95

Dirty

Toothy Tabs
Spearmint and neroli classic

$10.95

Limelight

Toothy Tabs
For lemon-lime breath