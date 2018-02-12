Mother, child killed in Fort Collins head-on collision identified

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The victims of a fatal head-on collision that happened on Sunday afternoon in Fort Collins were identified Monday.

Traci Salazar, 32, and her daughter, 7-year-old Alika Salazar, were both killed. Salazar’s other child was injured in the crash and taken to Medical Center of the Rockies, according to the Fort Collins Police Department.

The child hospitalized was described as having serious injuries at the time of the crash but her current condition is unknown.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office determined Traci and Alika died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash happened at about 11:40 a.m.

Police responded to the intersection of Harmony Road and Hinsdale Drive on the report of a collision.

According to police, a 2005 Pontiac Vibe sedan was traveling westbound on Harmony Road when it crossed over the center turn lane and collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet truck traveling eastbound on Harmony Road in the left through-lane.

The driver of the truck, 42-year-old Brian Sauer of Fort Collins, was taken to Poudre Valley Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Traci Salazar, the driver of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alika died at the hospital.

Harmony Road was closed between Larkbunting Drive and Starflower Drive for about five hours for the investigation.

Investigators are working with the coroner’s office to determine if drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision.

The investigation is continuing.