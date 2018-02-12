Lottery process for orchestra tickets to Denver ‘Hamilton’ performances announced

DENVER — A digital lottery for tickets to show of “Hamilton” in Denver will be held two days before each performance, the Denver Center for the Performing Arts said Monday.

The Tony Award-winning show will be at the Buell Theatre from Feb. 27 to April 1.

There will be 40 orchestra tickets sold for each performance for $10 each. The DCPA has taken steps to ensure the tickets will be used by those who want to attend the show and not end up on the secondary market.

The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 for tickets to the Feb. 27 performance. Subsequent lotteries will begin two days before each performance.

Ticket buyers can use the official “Hamilton” app or register online.

The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days before the performance date and close at 9 a.m. the day before the performance.

Winner and nonwinner notifications will be sent about 11 a.m. the day before the performance by email or short message service.

There is only one entry per person allowed. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will not be allowed. Ticket buyers must be 18 years old or older.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day before the performance. Tickets not claimed by then will be forfeited.

Tickets can be obtained at will call beginning two hours before the performance with a valid photo ID. The tickets become void if they are resold.

Last month, tickets for the Denver performances sold out in one day. Tens of thousands of people tried to get tickets online, but were met with long delays because of the high demand.

The DCPA took new steps to make sure people buying tickets online for “Hamilton” are those who actually plan to attend the show.

The DCPA said it used new technology to stop third-party ticket brokers from scooping up and reselling them at inflated prices.

“Hamilton” is a musical of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the country’s first treasury secretary.

The performance combines hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway.