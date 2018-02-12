Support the Shield – Thank you! More than $100,000 raised for officers – You can still help

Heartbaker pizza

Posted 12:37 pm, February 12, 2018, by

If you're looking for the perfect way to say "I love you" this Valentine's Day, why not do it with pizza. Papa Murphy's Take and Bake is doing their Heartbaker Pizza now through Valentine's Day. It is made fresh and shaped like a heart to celebrate the love. And it only costs $8. You can even order online at PapaMurphys.com to avoid the lines.