If you're looking for the perfect way to say "I love you" this Valentine's Day, why not do it with pizza. Papa Murphy's Take and Bake is doing their Heartbaker Pizza now through Valentine's Day. It is made fresh and shaped like a heart to celebrate the love. And it only costs $8. You can even order online at PapaMurphys.com to avoid the lines.
