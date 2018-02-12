It is American Heart Month and CPR Training. Hear the story of a brave woman who saved the life of a retired police officer with the Hands Only training she received just hours earlier.
Hands Only CPR
-
American Red Cross offers active threat training in Denver
-
Strangers save retired police officer’s life using CPR
-
Save a Life – Register for FREE Hands-Only CPR Class
-
Father shares memories of son killed in avalanche near Silverton
-
One pocketknife found in one year during screener pat-downs at DIA
-
-
Wendy’s customer thwarts suspected robbery attempt with chair to the head
-
Good Samaritans try to save truck driver’s life after accident
-
Man begs for life, shot by officer in Arizona
-
Air Force base says GPS jam will not impact Colorado
-
Haymakers for Hope
-
-
Social media users outraged over ‘potty training’ video
-
Denver agrees to $4.6 million settlement to family of inmate killed in jail
-
Some companies thinking of canceling Holiday parties for fear of harassment allegations