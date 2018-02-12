× FOX31’s Jeremy Hubbard among finalists for new voice of train at DIA

DENVER — FOX31 anchor Jeremy Hubbard is among the finalists to takeover as the voice of the train at Denver International Airport.

Hubbard is a Colorado native, born in Glenwood Springs, and he also spent part of his childhood two-miles above sea level, in the mining town of Leadville.

DIA opened the competition to local television and radio personalities in November, and one man and one woman will be chosen.

They will replace the voices of former Coors Field and Sports Authority Field at Mile High public address announcer Alan Roach and a now-retired former news anchor from a local TV station.

This is Hubbard’s second stint at FOX31. He first worked here from 2004-2007 as weekend anchor. He now anchors FOX31 News at 5 and 9 p.m.

You can vote for Hubbard here. Voting will be open now through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.