Donald Trump Jr.’s wife taken to hospital after being exposed to white powder

NEW YORK — Police say Donald Trump Jr.’s wife opened an envelope that contained white powder, felt ill and was taken to a New York hospital as a precaution on Monday.

A police department spokesman said a preliminary test of the powder indicated it wasn’t dangerous.

They say Vanessa Trump called 911 after opening a letter addressed to Donald Trump Jr. at their midtown Manhattan apartment.

Police said she said she was coughing and felt nauseous.

The Trump Organization didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. It’s unclear what the powder was.

Detectives from the New York Police Department’s intelligence division and Secret Service agents are investigating.

A spokeswoman for the Secret Service hasn’t responded to a request for comment.