Denver to again offer free marriage ceremonies on Valentine’s Day

DENVER — The Denver Clerk and Recorder’s Office will offer free marriage ceremonies for couples on Valentine’s Day on Wednesday.

Clergy and judges will perform the ceremonies from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wellington Webb Building (201 W. Colfax Ave.).

It’s the 11th year clerk and recorder Debra Johnson has offered free Valentine’s Day ceremonies.

A $30 marriage license is still required. Food, drinks and drawings for gifts will also be available.

Couples should still register online before Wednesday to reduce the wait.