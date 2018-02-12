Daybreak Delights: Chocolate Lovers Fondue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Chocolate Lovers Fondue

What you Need

10 oz bittersweet Chocolate Chips or Small Bits

1/2 cup plus 1 Tablespoon of Half and Half

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon Vanilla Extract

What to Do

In a sauce pan, combine Chocolate Chips, half and half heat over medium whisking until the chocolate melts. Remove from heat, Add in the butter and vanilla, and mix until melted in and fully combined.

Serve with Pound Cake, Fresh Berries, Brownie Bites, Pretzels, Fresh Cut Pineapple, Sliced Bananas, and or Marshmallows. Enjoy!