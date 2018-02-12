Colorado among states participating in digital driver’s license pilot program

DENVER — Colorado is one of the states that is participating in a two-year pilot program for a digital driver’s license.

Cyber-security company Gemalto is designing and testing the pilot program that could replace your traditional license with a cell phone app.

The technology would also give users the ability to limit what information they show in certain situations. For example, you could make the whole license available to a police officer, while only showing your photo and date of birth to a store clerk.

The U.S. Commerce Department awarded Gemalto the $2 million grant to develop the pilot program that will test in Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

The digital licenses will be more secure than ever, requiring a PIN or fingerprint verification. It will also make it difficult to have a fake ID.

The program first started in Colorado last year.