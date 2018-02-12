× Colder today with two chances of snow this week

Another backdoor cold front has arrived in Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, and I-76. Expect fog, clouds cover, and a chance for snow showers this afternoon. Up to 1″ in Fort Collins. Highs around 29.

The Mountains can expect snow. The bullseye is over the San Juan Mountains, finally. 8-16 inches possible above 9,000ft by Tuesday night. Wolf Creek gets the most, 2-3 feet. 3-6 inches along I-70. 2-6 inches in the Northern Mountains. Another storm system is lined-up for Thursday.

Valentine’s Day looks dry and warm across the Front Range. Highs around 60.

A 2nd storm system arrives on Thursday with another round of heavy mountain snow and a chance for accumulation in Denver on Thursday afternoon. Highs drop in the 30s and 40s.

Right now the weekend looks dry and abnormally warm with highs soaring to near 60.

