Climbing out of the deep freeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a warm up on the way over the next few days in Denver. We are expecting plenty of sunshine on Tuesday & Wednesday. Our afternoon high temperatures will reach the low 50s on Tuesday followed by the low 60s on Wednesday.

We are tracking two chances for snow in Denver. The first one arrives with a cold front on Thursday. Right now it looks like a period of light snow as the front passes. Accumulation looks to be light in most places. However, temperatures will drop into the 40s to end the work week.

The second chance for snow looks more impressive. It will arrive late on Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will quickly fall out of the 40s Sunday and only reach the 20s on Monday. A period of accumulating snow is possible for Denver & the Front Range especially on Monday. It's a little to early to pinpoint exact totals, but several inches of snow that could measure 2"-4" is not out of the question.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.