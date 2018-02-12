× CDOT worker hit by vehicle while on duty dies

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Department of Transportation worker who was hit by by a vehicle while filling potholes has died.

Nolan Olson was hit on Feb. 2 while doing work on U.S. Highway 160 in Pagosa Springs. He was flown to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Lakewood where he passed away from his injuries on Sunday.

Olson had been an employee of CDOT for 14 years.

“We lost an incredible team member in Nolan. He was the type of person who would not have wanted his loss to have gone without shining a spotlight on the risks that our crews take every day when they go out on the roads to serve the public,” said CDOT executive director Michael Lewis.

The driver who hit Olson was cited for careless driving.