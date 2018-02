DENVER — Grammy Award-winning singer Bruno Mars announced a concert tour on Monday that will include two stops in Denver.

Mars will perform with special guest Cardi B at the Pepsi Center on Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. Tickets for both shows go on sale at noon Friday through Altitude Tickets.

Mars was scheduled to appear at the Pepsi Center in October but had to postpone it because of a sinus infection.

Tickets from the postponed show on Oct. 30 will only be honored at the Sept. 7 performance.