2 young teens missing from Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — Longmont Police are seeking help from the public to find two young teenage girls who went missing from the area near the 600 block of Peck and Hover.

Authorities have confirmed that they do not believe the girls went missing under suspicious circumstances, however the public is asked to be on the lookout.

The girls were reportedly last seen together and like to use public transportation and may have been on a local city bus, according to police.

Justice, 14, was last seen wearing a dark tank top, dark hoodie, light colored jeans and high top shoes.

Harley, 13, was last seen wearing black leggings, a gray zip-up hoodie and black and white high top vans. Unlike the picture, authorities say she has purple hair.

If you see the girls, call Longmont police at 303-651-8501.