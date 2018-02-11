Young girl missing in Arapahoe County has been located

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A young girl reported missing in Arapahoe County Sunday afternoon was located shortly after authorities put out an announcement asking for help in the search.

Authorities did not elaborate on the circumstances regarding her disappearance or location.

The original information provided by the Sheriff’s Office is below:

Eiley Steggs was reportedly last seen in the area of Smoky Hill Road and South Himalaya Street wearing purple flannel pajama pants and a pink Hello Kitty top.

She is described as 4-feet-2, weighs 50 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you spot Eiley, call 303-795-4711 or call 911.