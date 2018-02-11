You don’t have to go all the way to the Olympics to try curling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. – Every four years, Americans go crazy over an Olympic sport rarely seen outside of the Winter Games.

Curling has become one of the most popular events for viewers. So, the Denver Curling Club has opened its doors to those looking to quench their curling curiosities.

“We are the only dedicated curling rink in Colorado. The next closes one is Bismarck, North Dakota or Tempe, Arizona,” Denver Curling Club’s President Phil Moir told FOX31.

Sunday the Club hosted an open house style event where newcomers could try their hand at curling. Every time slot was filled.

“We spent all day yesterday watching curling on TV and so we’re like let’s go,” Molly Carboy told FOX31.

League members taught the first-timers proper technique, strategy and the lingo.

“Rocks” are the 42 pound puck-like objects that are slid across the ice. A curler loads his or her feet into the “hacks”, which are like starting blocks, then performs a lunge across the ice in order to throw the rock.

“Sweepers” use “brooms” to clear a path for the rocks as it slides toward the “house”, which looks like a target, at opposite end of the rink. Sweeping the rock allows it to travel further and straighter.

“Two really good sweepers can take it like ten feet,” Moir explained.

The object of the sport is to to get more of your rocks closer to the “button”, which is the smallest circle in the center of the house, than your opponent.

“I think what happens is people go, I can do that. If I’m going to the Olympic Games that’s how I’m going to go there,” Moir said.

While curling is really for players of all ages, it isn’t as easy as the Olympic Athletes make it look.

“It was a lot harder than we thought. Keeping your balance when you’re trying to slide on the ice, it’s not very easy,” Carboy said.

There were quite a few crashes in the two thirty-minute sessions FOX31 attended, and a whole lot of laughs.

“It may not be as easy as it looks, but it’s easy to have fun,” Moir said.

Denver Curling Club will be holding several more Learn to Curl sessions during the 2018 Winter Games.

Saturday, February 17th, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ages 12 and under)

Saturday, February 17 th , 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (all ages)

, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (all ages) Saturday, February 17 th , 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (all ages)

, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (all ages) Sunday, February 18th, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (all ages)

For the children’s lesson, all participants must bring a helmet.

Each session costs $20 per person and includes 30 minutes on the ice, a free non-alcoholic drink and the opportunity to watch experience curlers in action. No sign-up is needed.