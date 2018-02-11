Teens’ deaths prompts railroad crossing closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATON, Colo. -- A small community in Colorado has won its fight to shut down a railroad crossing.

Two teenagers have been killed at that crossing in the town of Eaton in just the past year alone.

That crossing 5th Street and Highway 85 was shut down this weekend.

Jacob Mondragon and his grandfather are relieved.

Mondragon says, “There should have been something done here a long time ago and this is pretty dangerous crossing.”

Mondragon’s 16-year-old brother, Dallas, was killed at the 5th Street crossing last year.

Another high school student was killed at the same place this past week.

Trains can legally travel as fast as 60 miles per hour through this small town.

They roar by, says Mondragon, who has built a memorial for his grandson. A place he visits - everyday.

Adolph Mondragon, Dallas’ Grandfather said, “If you ask me I don’t think he (Dallas) saw the train, because his cell phone was dead."

A few other crossings in this small community of 5,000 already have warning devices.

But the one connecting a small neighborhood to the highway has never had them.

After a meeting this weekend, townspeople asked for cross warning devices at a meeting.

The mayor went a step further and shut down the crossing immediately.

Grandfather Mondragon, said he felt, “Relief”, and went on to say, “I was happy. as everybody was in the meeting yesterday. Everybody stood up in a standing ovation. And they said 'why Monday. Why not today?'”

Signs went up overnight.

Eaton Mayor Kevin Ross said, “Even after these two tragic events people were still running this stop sign and I couldn’t let that continue to go on and risk someone else losing their life at this intersection.”

For the Mondragons, it is too late. They speak out now in Dallas’ memory, hoping no one is ever killed at the crossing again.

Mayor Ross expects crossing warning devices to be set up within the next eight months.

For the people of Eaton, they can’t come soon enough.