Squeaky suspect hitches a ride with California sheriff’s deputy

Posted 4:16 pm, February 11, 2018, by , Updated at 04:24PM, February 11, 2018

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. — An unwanted hitchhiker took a ride with an Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy after attaching himself to the patrol car’s windshield wiper.

The Sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of the “suspect,” who deputies say “was last seen on foot running to a hiding spot. The suspect is 4 inches tall, weighing 1 ounce and wearing a grey and white fury coat.”

The silly post reads that the mouse popped up on Deputy Brandon Dennington’s K9 vehicle as he was headed to a work assignment at the Golden State Warriors game.

The bulletin suspects that the mouse “was likely a San Antonio Spurs fan trying to intimidate us.”

Whether the deputy considered the suspect adorable or abhorrent is unclear.

A similar incident happened to a Colorado Springs police officer when a raccoon hurled himself on top of the patrol car. 