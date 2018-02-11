Rising prices, high demand expected to force tequila shortage

NEW YORK — Here’s a shot of bad news. We could be on the verge of a global tequila shortage.

According to Reuters, a shortage of agave, the plant used to make the drink, is creating trouble for tequila producers. The cost of the plant has also increased dramatically.

Big cities like New York, London and Tokyo are being blamed, because apparently people are drinking so much of the gold, silver and resposado liquor it’s causing the shortage of the plant.

“There wasn’t enough supply for demand,” tequila importer Jason Perez said. “You have to grow it for seven years in order to come up with good tequila.”

“They take the leaves, cut it, press it, and then after that they cook it. Then the juices that come from there become tequila,” said fellow importer Miguel Aranda.

Aranda says growers are being forced to use young, immature agave plants that aren’t fully grown. Not only do they produce less tequila, the early harvesting means the shortage will only worsen as time goes by and prices could spike.

“It will go tremendously high up in price,” Trummer said. “For a good margarita, it can go up to $50, $60 with any kind of shortage.”

But that doesn’t mean everyone will be saying, ‘hold the salt.’

Some bartenders believe New Yorkers are making tequila their drink of choice because they say it’s the only alcohol that’s not a depressant and they think it’s healthier, WCBS-TV’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

“I’ve actually heard from even fitness instructors that tequila is the cleanest drink you could actually have not affecting your body,” Café Medi manager Dzenis Medunjanin said.

So while tequila is super popular right now, the shortage may cause drinkers to take a shot at another beverage.

Farmers say in the last few years they have been planting millions of agave plants and by 2024, tequila will be back in full supply.