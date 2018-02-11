Retail worker fights off robbers, saves teenage employee

DENVER, CO – One Denver teenager now calls her coworker a hero after the store they both work at was robbed. The teen was closing up shop, when all of a sudden a robber walks in and demands money.

It all happened at the Plato’s Closet off Colorado Boulevard in Denver. The teenager says she’s okay, but the person who came to her rescue has bumps and bruises.

“He just said, you’re going to die,” the teenager said.

We aren’t revealing the teenager’s identity because she’s a minor. The 16 year old recalls the moments a robber entered the store she works at.

The teenager said, “He said take me to the money, and he grabbed my arm like this and twisted it.”

The worker didn’t see a weapon, but says she could feel it, so on instinct she took the robber to a back room where the money was. That’s when her co-worker stepped in. A guy both the teenager and her mom call a hero.

“He saved my daughters life,” the teenager’s mom said.

WonDrae Hart is his name.

“When he came into the doorway he liked bumped her and had her and when I saw that i just reacted,” WonDrae Hart said.

That reaction turned into a fight. Hart moved his teenage coworker out of harms way and into a closer.

“We start tussling out,” Hart said. “I was hitting him, but I had my arm down, but he was trying to get around me, and he just chopped right into my shoulder, and he did it like three times, it was like bite bite bite.”

The marks are still clear on Hart’s arm, and memory of the fight is still vivid.

“He was like dude just let me go, just let me go,” Hart said.

Hart says eventually the suspect ran, without any money and thankfully no one was seriously injured.

“If WonDrae weren’t there, I have no idea what would’ve happened,” the teenage worker said.

“He’s a hero and he needs help and to be taken of, just like he took care of my daughter,” The teenage workers mom said.

Meanwhile Hart says, “If my son’s mom was in trouble, if my mom was in trouble, if any other my loved ones were in trouble I would hope, that someone would be willing and standup and put their life on the line just because that’s the right thing to do.”

Hart doesn’t have any insurance or money to pay for medical expenses. You can click here if you want to help him.

As for the suspect, the Denver Police Department says there’s no suspect description right now and they don’t have anyone in custody.