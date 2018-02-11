Make-A-Wish Colorado: Young girl is ‘famous for a weekend’

A young Colorado girl had a tall order for the Make-A-Wish Foundation: she wanted to be famous for a weekend.

Her wish was more than fulfilled this weekend as the organization and community came together to give Gabby an unforgettable 48 hours.

Gabby’s Wish Weekend started with a bang at Mountain Vista High School, where the students hosted a concert in her honor.

Mountain Vista adopted Gabby’s wish as a part of the “Kids For Wish Kids” program of Make-A-Wish Colorado. High schools across the state fundraise for Make-A-Wish through t-shirt sales, local restaurant nights or other tactics.

Mountain Vista’s “Wish Week” culminated with a pep rally in Gabby’s honor.

She then went to the Four Seasons Denver to be greeted by adoring fans before settling in with her family in a suite for the night. The next day, a large pink limo whisked her Nordstrom’s at Park Meadows, where she and her sisters and mom got makeovers and shopped with a personal shopper.

Touting one of her new outfits, Gabby took to the stage at the Hard Rock Cafe to host a meet-and-greet with all her adoring fans. She donated a guitar and a headband to the Hard Rock’s collection of memorabilia to be archived and shared with the world.

Sunday was Gabby’s Epic Bash. Friends and family flocked to the Four Seasons to enjoy lunch of Gabby’s favorite foods, dancing, photo booth and even a craft stations for making Gabby’s signature cat ear headbands.

She danced the day away and took to the floor with her dad in a father-daughter dance that brought the crowd to tears.

Gabby spent the whole weekend surrounded by her friends, family and new fans. She snapped selfies and signed autographs wherever she went and her entourage was never far behind her.

We don’t know why she has ties to the organization but Make-A-Wish certainly delivered on Gabby’s wish.