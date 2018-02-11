Denver’s startups create exercise equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - If you like to hit the hardcourt, you know one of the most mundane jobs is shagging all of those errant balls.

“I’m an avid tennis player and picking up tennis balls at classes was sort of a nightmare,” Barbara Askenazi told FOX31.

She wanted to turn that nightmare into a dream come. She did it by inventing the Ball Buddy.

“The Ball Buddy is a piece of equipment for the tennis court that collects all of the scattered balls from the tennis court and brings them into an upper basket,” Askenazi said.

She used to be lawyer, but with five years of hard work, she got the Ball Buddy rolling and is now an entrepreneur.

Askenazi shares a similar story with James Ball and Anthony Varella, the inventors of Fit AFX.

“When we say we’ve put our sweat and blood into this,” Varella said, “We’ve given like plasma. We’ve done side jobs all of this stuff to fund this.”

Varella is talking about an innovative workout bench. It’s flat (like most workout benches) on one side, but it rotates and is arched on the other side.

The arch keeps your shoulders stable and engages your core, according to the fitness fanatics turned entrepreneurs.

“This is going to help with the upper and lower part of the spine and giving more of a bending and twisting motion,” Ball said, as he laid on the bench.

Ball, Varella and Askenazi are all part of Denver’s entrepreneur and start-up scene, one of the ten best into the country according to the annual Kauffman Report.

They also all received help from best-selling author and incubator, Dennis Shaver.

“Entrepreneurship is key,” Shaver told FOX31, “because the future is about innovation, creativity and creating jobs and opportunities for people.”

Start-ups now account for nearly 5,000 jobs in downtown Denver, according to the Downtown Denver Partnership. And now they account for some new exercise equipment, too.