Cold temperatures, mountain snow, and Front Range flurries expected Monday

Tonight's weather in Denver will stay mostly clear and calm. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits and teens for the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

Monday will start off on a gloomy note for many. Patchy fog will form around metro Denver, the northern Front Range, and northeast plains to start the day off. Snow will start to form early Monday morning in Colorado's central and southern mountains.

Thanks to a cold front and cloudy skies, Denver's high temperature will only climb to the upper 20s Monday afternoon.

Snow showers will continue through the day in the mountains and will be heavy at times. The San Juan mountains in southwest Colorado will pick up the most snow from this storm where accumulations of 8-12 inches are possible. Accumulations are attached below.

Some of the mountain snow showers will spill over onto the Front Range Monday afternoon and evening. The northern Front Range and northeast plains have the best chance of seeing light snow showers although an isolated shower or flurries can't be ruled out in metro Denver.

Flurries and snow showers will end on the Front Range by late Monday night. Any accumulations will be under an inch and will most likely just be a dusting on cooler surfaces. Roads may be slick in some spots on Monday thanks to temperatures staying below freezing.

Sunshine will return to Denver on Tuesday with highs climbing to the 50s. The warming trend continues into Wednesday with highs around 60 degrees and gusty winds.

Colorado's next storm system arrives Thursday into Friday. At this time it does look like the Front Range has a shot to see some snow accumulation Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning but it is too far out to know how much. Check back in with us as it gets closer for more details.

