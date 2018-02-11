Caught on Camera: Americans are captured on an estimated 70 security cameras each day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Many times security cameras go unnoticed, but they're everywhere. It's estimated that there are more than 60 million security cameras across the United States.

Although it depends on where you live, nearly every moment you're not at home you're on camera somewhere.

FOX31 and Channel 2 asked people on the 16 Street Mall what they thought. Most people guessed somewhere in the 5-20 times each day range - but that's not even close to the estimated average.

With the most likely scenario, it's estimated most people are caught on camera at least 70 times every day.

For example:

8 a.m.: Coffee shop (about four cameras)

8:30 a.m.: School or work (about 20 more)

Noon: Lunch (about four cameras at the restaurant plus easily four more in surrounding businesses)

5 p.m.: Leave work and go to the gym (about eight more cameras)

5:45 p.m.: Go to the grocery store (at least 15 cameras in there - that brings us up to about 60 cameras so far)

6 p.m.: Stop for gas - several more cameras at the pumps and in the store.

7 p.m.: Pick up the kiddos from practice or game or daycare.

All in all, you could be on at least 70 cameras each day. And that doesn't even include the traffic cams.