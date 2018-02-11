Aurora police shoot, kill suspect following traffic stop near Smoky Hill High School

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police shot and killed a suspect following a traffic stop near Smoky Hill High School late Saturday night.

Police said it happened around 11:28 p.m. in the area of East Smoky Hill Road and South Mobile Way. Officers approached an adult male in the vehicle and a short time later an officer fired his weapon at the suspect.

Officers rendered aid to the suspect who was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, Aurora police said.

Officers did find a gun inside the vehicle.

The incident is under investigation and the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard.

Anyone with information to this incident is asked to contact Detective Todd Fredericksen at 303-739-6106.