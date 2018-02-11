After a frigid morning, seasonal temps and sunshine return for Sunday

DENVER — Despite a frigid start to the day, temperatures will manage to warm into the low 40s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky on Sunday. Winds will remain light through the afternoon hours.

Overnight lows will drop into the teens to start off the work week. Clouds will increase by Monday afternoon, ushering in a few snow showers for the northern and central mountains. A few isolated flurries can’t be ruled out for the foothills and far western metro area, but no accumulation is expected.

Snow showers will continue on-and-off for the mountains through the first half of the week, meanwhile temperatures will jump into the 50s and 60s across the Front Range and eastern plains through Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

