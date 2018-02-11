20-year-old at-risk Colorado Springs man reported missing

CANON CITY, Colo. — At at-risk adult man has gone missing from his home Sunday, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s OfficeDeputies received a call at about 1:00 p.m. regarding the disappearance of 20-year-old Chad Erickson, a Colorado Springs man with unspecified mental health concerns.

Erickson reportedly walked away from the 1800 block of Elm Street in Canon City and hasn’t been seen since.

He is described as a white male with brown hair and green eyes; he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light colored shirt.

Deputies believe Erickson left under his own power.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-784-3411.